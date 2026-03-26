GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a man reported missing from Heywood Hospital was found Wednesday in Crystal Lake, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the body of Leonard Mercury, 57, of Acton, was found after Gardner police conducted an ariel search of the lake using drones.

The drones used revealed what looked to be a human body, which was later recovered by the Massachusetts State Police Diving Team.

Mercury was last seen leaving Heywood Hospital on October 31, 2025, just before 2 a.m.

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