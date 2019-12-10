Body of elderly woman found near Brockton high school

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an elderly woman was discovered on the Brockton high school campus Tuesday morning.

Groundskeepers alerted police and administrators around 11:30 a.m. after happening across an unconscious elderly woman near the Manning Pool behind the school, according to school officials.

Emergency crews responding to the area pronounced the woman, whose name has not been released, dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that she suffered a medical emergency while passing through the area Monday night.

The school day was not disrupted.

In a statement, the district offered its condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones.

