Body of man who went missing at yacht club a month ago found

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The body of a man who went missing when he fell into the water at a Rhode Island yacht club about a month ago has been found, police said Tuesday.

The body of Dennis Lonardo Sr., 61, was found at about 10 a.m. at the waterfront along the East Bay bike path in East Providence, city police said in a statement.

Police responded to the scene after getting a call from a woman walking nearby.

A family member positively identified Lonardo.

Lonardo was reported missing after falling into the water at the East Providence Yacht Club on March 5. Police previously said he lived on a boat near the docks where he fell.

The cause of death remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled, but it is not considered suspicious, police said.

