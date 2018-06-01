Body of missing 22-year-old man pulled from lake in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 22-year-old Lawrence man was pulled from a lake in North Andover Friday morning, officials said.

“We just met with the family,” North Andover Fire Chief William McCarthy said. “We informed them that the dive team was able to successfully recover their loved one.”

The man, who family members identified as Rosido Jara, went missing just before 6 p.m. Thursday after jumping into Lake Cochickewick and never resurfacing.

Jara was with four other people, including a child, when he and another man jumped into the lake that prohibits swimming, police said.

With the use of helicopters and divers, crews began their search Thursday night before suspending it when it became too dark. The search resumed early Friday and the discovery was made shortly after 10 a.m.

“We had more equipment today,” North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said. “We had some sonar equipment that we were using.”

Crews were able to pinpoint Jara’s location in the lake, which spans more than 600 acres and is 60 feet deep in some spots.

Jara’s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

“As the warmer temperatures bring more people to the lake, we urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and not to swim in unguarded areas,” Gray said.

Jara’s death is under investigation.

