SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a boater who went missing off the coast of Salisbury Friday night was recovered, the United States Coast Guard announced Monday.

Officers responding to a reported boat crash around 10:35 p.m. Friday joined the Marine Unit, the Airwing, and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search for the missing boater overnight. The water search resumed Saturday morning and was officially called off Saturday night.

Two others were also sent to the hospital following that crash. No word on their conditions.

EMS confirmed that the body recovered Monday was that of the missing boater, and it was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

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