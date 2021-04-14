Body recovered from Connecticut River while crews search for missing Chicopee boy

Authorities in Chicopee recovered a body from the Connecticut River on Wednesday while searching for a boy who was reported missing back in February.

The Chicopee Police Department Underwater Response Team was searching the area between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge around 11:15 a.m. when they came across the body, according to police.

The victim was transported to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been released.