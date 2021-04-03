Body recovered from home that burned in Maine

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — One person is dead following a fire that swept through a home in Rangeley, officials said.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon and multiple fire departments responded. Firefighters recovered a body that is believed to be the home’s 86-year-old occupant, the state fire marshal’s office said.

An autopsy was to be conducted Saturday by the medical examiner’s office and DNA will be used to identify the remains, officials said. There was no indication of foul play, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)