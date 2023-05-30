SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a body was located and recovered from the water at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Tuesday morning.

MSP officials told 7NEWS that it was just after 11 a.m. when local police officers spotted the body of an adult female in the water, near a beach at the reservation.

Authorities launched an investigation soon afterwards, with state police patrols, a crime scene team and detectives on scene.

Additional details have not yet been released.

