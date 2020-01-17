Border agents arrest 14-year-old who had bundles of crystal meth strapped to body

(WHDH) — United States Border Patrol agents arrested a 14-year-old boy on Monday who had three bundles of crystal methamphetamine strapped to his body under his clothing, officials said.

Agents patrolling State Route 94 in Jamul, California, stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta as it approached a checkpoint around 10:30 p.m., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

As agents questioned four people who were in the vehicle, a K9 team started sniffing around, resulting in an alert, officials said.

During a subsequent search, agents reportedly detected 3 pounds of meth taped around the teen’s waist.

A second sniff of the vehicle yielded three backpacks containing 51 additional pounds of meth in 49 plastic-wrapped packages.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from the United States, was arrested. Three juvenile males were also taken into custody, including a 16-year-old American citizen and two Mexican nationals, ages 14 and 16.

Agents estimated the drug haul to be worth about $102,000.

Monday, #USBP agents arrested a 14-year-old who had 3 packages of meth taped to his body. 3 others were arrested at the checkpoint in Jamul for trafficking a total of 54lbs of meth. Agents discovered the drugs after a @CBP #K9 alerted to the vehicle. Read: https://t.co/GDbFmYB5NN pic.twitter.com/sa6n7pEdE4 — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) January 14, 2020

