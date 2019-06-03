BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the largest pest control companies in the world is urging the public to be aware of bed bugs after releasing its 2019 rankings of the 50 most bed-bug infested cities in the United States.

Terminix looked at the number of services the company rendered in each city over the past year and found that Boston had the 10th worst bed bug problem.

The most bed bug infestations were found in Philadelphia, followed by New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Boston was the only Massachusetts city to make the list.

Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential says the pests “continue to pose concerns for public health.”

As summer travel approaches, Terminix experts warn that bed bugs aren’t only found in bedding and mattresses but also travel from place to place on personal belongings.

Terminix asks anyone staying at a hotel to check headboards, mattresses and box springs for live bed bugs, their exoskeletons and dark blood spots.

Those who suspect they have bed bugs should have their home inspected by a trained professional, as Terminix says bed bug infestations are extremely unlikely to be controlled by over-the-counter treatments.

