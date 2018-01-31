Boston and Philadelphia historical societies team up for Super Bowl bet

PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — Historical societies in Boston and Philadelphia are teaming up for a Super Bowl battle involving founding fathers associated with their cities.

If the Eagles win, the American Academy in Boston will send the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia some of Benjamin Franklin’s personal manuscripts for their collection. Although Franklin was born in Boston, he is more often associated with Philadelphia and the contributions he made there.

If the Patriots win, the American Philosophical Society will send the American Academy in Boston some of John Adams’ documents. Adams was born in nearby Braintree, where he lived before and after his presidency.

Patrick Spero, the American Philosophical Society’s librarian, said he believes Franklin would definitely side with the Eagles over the Patriots.

“He found Boston really far too restrictive and he left for Philadelphia, where he made his home,” said Spero.

To celebrate the Eagles being in the Super Bowl, the American Philosophical Society decorated their Franklin statue with an Eagles hat and flag.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)