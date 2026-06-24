BOSTON (WHDH) - Licensed Boston taxis will be able to accept trip requests through rideshare apps Uber and Lyft, and e-hailing apps can connect with those rideshare apps so taxis can provide those rides.

Passengers will pay an upfront fare like they would for an Uber of Lyft.

The city hopes this will give riders more options and allow taxis to more easily help meet demand.

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