BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Art Commission is expected to hear public testimony Tuesday on what to do with the Christopher Columbus statue that was beheaded in the North End two months ago.

The vandalized statue was discovered with its head smashed on the ground just after midnight on June 10.

Crews removed the remainder of the statue and put it into storage as officials began to re-evaluate its historic meaning.

The virtual meeting is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

The public can tune in and leave a comment through Zoom or by calling 301-715-8592 and entering Meeting I.D.829 9103 0808 #.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)