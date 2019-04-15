Boston Athletic Association apologizes after American flag placed on ground during ceremony

Daniel Romanchuk, of Urbana, Ill., holds the trophy after winning the men's handcycle division of the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston. At right a crumpled American flag lies on the ground. The Boston Athletic Association apologized that the American flag was on the ground during the men's wheelchair award ceremony. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association issued an apology after an American flag was placed on the ground during an award ceremony for the men’s wheelchair race winner on Monday.

The crumpled flag could be seen on the ground as 20-year-old Daniel Romanchuk held up a trophy for winning the men’s handcycle division of the 123rd annual race.

United States Flag Code says the American flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

Jack Fleming, Chief Operating Officer of the Boston Athletic Association, was quick to issue an apology.

“The Boston Athletic Association apologizes sincerely for the nature in which our Men’s Wheelchair Award Ceremony was held. We are reviewing our Awards protocol to ensure that this does not happen again,” he said in a statement.” The Boston Marathon has been an American tradition for more than a century and we take pride in the passion and determination that participants, spectators, and volunteers from around the world display at our annual event. Our flag is a symbol of freedom, unity, and community spirit — all of which are virtues that the Boston Athletic Association supports. ”

Romanchuk recorded the fastest time ever by an American, finishing with an official time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 36 seconds.

He is the youngest winner of the race and is the first American winner since Jim Knaub in 1993.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)