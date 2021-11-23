Boston-based J.P. Licks on Tuesday announced the release of two new ice cream flavors in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.

The new flavors — Oh Fudge! and Van Gogh’s Starry Night — will be available at all 17 of J.P. Licks’ store locations.

Oh Fudge! is said to be a new flavor collaboration with “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” which is playing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

“Oh Fudge! is J.P. Licks’ delicious chocolate ice cream with a homemade fudge ripple, a no brainer given Ralphie’s notorious exclamation,” the ice cream chain said in a news release.

Van Gogh’s Starry Night is said to be a collaboration with “Imagine Van Gogh,” the original immersive exhibition in Image Totale at the SoWa Power Station.

J.P. Licks described the flavor as “an inspired recreation of a Van Gogh work that combines blue vanilla cake batter ice cream with a marshmallow swirl and multi-colored candies throughout.”

Oh Fudge! is available trough mid December, while Van Gogh’s Starry Night will be released on Dec. 20.

