BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s a new way to get your steps in without leaving the Boston area — a new urban hiking trail lets you travel along a more than 90-mile route and take in some of the area’s most historic and scenic locations.

The new Boston Boundless Trail is a 90.9-mile-long loop that features 100 green spaces around the perimeter of the city, including the Quincy Quarries Reservation, where trail creator Miles Howard showed off some of his favorite stops.

“This trail goes through every city and town that touches Boston and prioritizing green space and interesting environments that are more connected than people realize and highly walkable,” he said.

Maps and directions for the new trail were launched online on Saturday. https://www.bostontrails.org/bostonboundlesstrail

All of the trails are accessible by public transit.

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