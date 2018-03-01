BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is bracing for the potential of some intense flooding similar to the storm that hit almost a month ago.

In January, downtown Boston flooded under an icy storm surge. A combination of winter weather and astronomical high tides turned city streets into moving rivers.

Officials said they had never seen things that bad, so now they’re preparing in case this happens again.

The Department of Transportation said they know a lot of water, heavy wind and the possibility of snow is on its way.

Crews are out clearing storm drains and catch basins, along with checking system pumps.

They also have portable pumps that they’ve pre-deployed to flood-prone areas.

In case things get bad, the DOT has response teams pre-positioned with sand bags.

They’re also keeping their eyes on the Long Wharf side of the Aquarium Station, which sustained a lot of damage during the January storm. The escalators and elevators still aren’t working.

Crews are trying to get as ready as they can be with the hope that this storm isn’t as bad as the one in January.

