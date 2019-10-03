Boston Bruins name official anthem singer for games at TD Garden

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, Todd Angilly sings the national anthem before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston. After singing the anthem, Angilly returns to his job as a bartender on the fifth floor during games at TD Garden. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins on Thursday named Rhode Island native Todd Angilly the official national anthem singer for all games at TD Garden.

Angilly, who currently residents in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, is the first to hold the title since Rene Rancourt retired after the 2017-18 season.

Angilly will perform about 80 percent of regular-season home games, according to the team. The remaining games will rotate between various singers.

The 44-year-old works as a probation officer during the day and serves as a bartender at the Garden during Bruins and Celtics games.

He is trained as an opera singer from his time at the New England Conservatory and has performed for all five Boston professional sports teams.

When Rancourt retired, the Bruins received 600 anthem singer applications. Angilly was the first out of a group of 52 finalists to be selected to sing last season.

Angilly first performed at the Garden before a Bruins game in 2017. He sang at 16 games last season and performed at each home playoff game during the team’s journey to the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston kicks of the 2019-20 season in Dallas tonight. Their home opener is Oct. 12 against New Jersey.

