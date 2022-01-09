BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins on Saturday night paid tribute to Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut prep school hockey player who died last week following an accident during a game.

Bruins players could be seen writing #sticksoutforteddy on their hockey sticks for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The campaign honoring Balkind asked players to leave their sticks outside of their front doors to honor the prep school player and support his grieving family.

Balkind died on Thursday after falling to the ice and getting accidentally cut by the skate of another player.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

