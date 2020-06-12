Boston Bruins player tests positive for COVID-19, team announces

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Bruins player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Friday.

As part of the second phase of the league’s Return to Play Plan, all players must be tested for the virus prior to using the team’s facilities. As part of the process, the team said an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player underwent two subsequent tests, and both returned negative,” the team said in a statement. “The player remains asymptomatic. The Bruins will continue to follow CDC recommendations and adhere to the NHL’s protocol.”

All Bruins players who have returned to the facility had returned negative test results, the team said.

