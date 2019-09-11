Boston Bruins sign head coach Bruce Cassidy to multi-year contract extension

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shouts instructions from the bench during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have signed head coach Bruce Cassidy to a multi-year contract extension, general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday.

Cassidy, who currently owns the fourth-best winning percentage in team history, led the Bruins to a berth in the Stanley Cup Final last year in just his second full season behind the Boston bench.

The team ranked second in the NHL in wins, points, goal differential, and power-play percentage last season.

Since Cassidy took over as interim head coach during the 2017-18 season, the Bruins have reached the 100-point mark each of the last two years.

Sweeney did not disclose the length or financial terms of Cassidy’s new deal.

The team will hold a press conference at Warrior Ice Arena at 1 p.m.

