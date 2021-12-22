BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have signed 17-year veteran Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson, 40, was drafted by the Celtics in 2001 before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2002.

The seven-time NBA All-Star spent time with the Suns, Hawks, Nets, Heat, Jazz, and Rockets.

Johnson, who averaged 16 points per game, has not played in an NBA game since 2018.

