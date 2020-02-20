Boston Children’s Hospital found not negligent in Pelletier case

BOSTON (WHDH) - A jury found Boston Children’s Hospital not negligent in their treatment of a Justina Pelletier, a teen who was placed in DCF custody in 2013 following a medical dispute.

The medical malpractice lawsuit got underway in Suffolk Superior Court in January with Pelletier’s attorney’s claiming her civil rights were violated by officials and staff in the hospital who held her for over a year in a child psychiatric ward against her parent’s wishes.

In 2013, Pelletier was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families for 18 months following a medical dispute with the hospital.

Doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital denied allegations of mistreatment claiming that they believed Pelletier’s symptoms were psychological and accused her parents of medical abuse.

The hospital released a statement a short time after the verdict reading:

“The jury’s decision affirms what Boston Children’s Hospital has always believed: that our clinicians provided Justina Pelletier high quality, compassionate care, and always acted in the best interest of her health and well-being. This same standard of excellence guides the care we provide each child who comes to our hospital. We are extremely grateful to our teams for the extraordinary support they offer our patients and their families every day, and for the enormous difference they make in the lives of thousands of children.”

Doctors at Tufts Medical Center diagnosed Pelletier with mitochondrial disease, a disorder that occurs when structures that produce energy for a cell malfunction. It causes poor growth, developmental delays and muscle weakness.

