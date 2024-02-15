BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is considering a proposal to reduce traffic and raise money for underserved communities by making drivers pay ‘congestion pricing’ when coming into the city.

The concept, brought up for debate at Wednesday’s council meeting by City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, could address several constituent concerns.

“Congestion pricing could be a viable measure to help alleviate traffic congestion and to help improve air quality in urban areas,” she said, adding she recognizing people traveling into the city boost the local economy.

Councilor Erin Murphy wondered what the tax would be mean for lower-paid city workers.

“We could see some of our lower paid city employees, who do have to drive to their job, getting taxed just to show up in the city to work,” she said.

Other states, including New York and New Jersey are looking into enacting congestion pricing.

