Boston city councilor says it’s time to do away with space savers

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first major snowstorm of the winter season behind us, one Boston city councilor said it may be time to do away with allowing space savers in neighborhoods.

“It’s the wrong approach, it really is – it’s unfair,” Councilor Matt O’Malley told 7News.

O’Malley admits that he too used to partake in the practice of saving a spot he had just shoveled out but thinks things are getting out of hand.

“We’ve seen people getting beaten up over this, things going from a strongly worded letter or slashed tire or a keyed car – and one case a couple of years ago you had someone end up going to the hospital,” he said.

Nothing is officially in the works right now to alter the practice. O’Malley said it is a difficult conversation he’d like to continue, though. In the meantime, he urges residents to be kinder to one another.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)