BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston City Councilors are pushing a plan to extend the Orange Line into more neighborhoods in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan.

The proposal would add a new branch to the line at Ruggles which would run underground to Nubian Square, Grove Hall, the Franklin Park Zoo, and to several stops on Blue Hill Avenue.

The plan was presented to MBTA officials TUesday.

The councilors behind the idea said the Blue Hill Avenue area remains one of the most neglected neighborhoods in the city.

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