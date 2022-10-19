BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston clergy leaders have chained themselves to the historic Faneuil Hall.

They’re protesting its name, and also want to open dialogue to curb racism, according to the group.

According to the site’s webpage, Faneuil Hall was built in 1742 by Peter Faneuil, Boston’s wealthiest merchant, as a gift to the city. According to the National Park Service, he also built his fortune, like many other wealthy merchants, through the slave trade.

“Merchants such as Faneuil built their financial empires by trafficking enslaved individuals and trading goods consumed and produced by enslaved labor,” they wrote.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)