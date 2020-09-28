Boston closes Salt Bae’s new restaurant for violating COVID-19 rules

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has temporarily closed Salt Bae’s new restaurant for failing to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, just days after the Instagram star opened the eatery.

Nusr-Et on Arlington Street was ordered to cease operations and shut its doors for allegedly violating coronavirus regulations and having blocked fire exits.

Bae’s steakhouse is slated to face the city’s Licensing Board on Tuesday.

The restaurant opened to the public on Sept. 18.

