Boston demonstrators call for cases of those killed by police to be re-opened

BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators marching in Boston called for officials to re-open cases of people killed by police.

Protesters at Doherty playground, many of whom were directly affected by police violence, said officers need to be prosecuted.

“What we need to do now is to move forward, we need to get all of those cases re-opened,” said Rahima Rahim, whose son was killed by police. “We want them prosecuted, indicted and brought to justice. Let’s use the laws we have in place.”

