Boston double-murder suspect nabbed in Georgia

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a brutal double-murder in Brighton earlier this year was arrested Friday in Georgia, police said.

With the assistance of law enforcement officers in Georgia, Nicholas Antoine, of Roxbury, was arrested by members of the BPD Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Homicide Unit on two counts of murder after he was found at a trailer park in Jonesboro, according to Boston police.

Prosecutors say Antoine shot Wilfred Peters, 26, of Brighton, and Jeffrey Montaque, 27, of Cambridge, in the area of Faneuil and Brackett streets about 12:41 a.m. on Saturday, June 30. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said, “Members of the Homicide and Fugitive Units worked tirelessly on this case to not only identify the suspect who was responsible, but to track him down and arrest him while he was hiding in a trailer park in Georgia. I commend the great work of the Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit for bringing justice to the families who lost their loved ones.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)