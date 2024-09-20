BOSTON (WHDH) - People in the Boston area will have a chance to take a discounted ride on one of the city’s beloved duck boats as part of Boston Duck Tours’ upcoming 30th anniversary celebration.

Boston Duck Tours announced the offer in a statement this week. Beginning Sept. 30, the offer will run through Oct. 4.

Tickets are normally $52.99. During the 30th anniversary celebration, the ticket price will be just $30.

Boston Duck Tours got its start in 1994 with four ducks. Three decades later, the company has grown to include 28 ducks.

In addition to discounted tickets, Boston Duck Tours said it will mark its anniversary by giving each of its employees $150 in the form of 30 $5 bills to donate in any way they choose. Boston Duck Tours currently has 200 employees, according to its website.

Trips with Boston Duck Tours depart from the New England Aquarium, the Prudential Center, and the Museum of Science. Tours last roughly 80 minutes.

People seeking discounted tickets can get tickets by visiting the Boston Duck Tours website and using the promo code 30YEARS.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)