BOSTON (WHDH) - When the World Cup kicks off, Spot the robot dog will be helping ensure the safety of fans at several stadiums, as Foxboro and the greater Boston area prepare to welcome players and fans for matches starting this week.

State leaders said Massachusetts is ready to host the FIFA World Cup, which starts this Saturday.

Fans from around the world will flock to the commonwealth to watch seven World Cup matches.

With $76 million in federal funding to help with security demands, officials said every potential scenario has been planned for.

With lots of traffic expected around the games, officials are urging people to check their schedules and avoid Foxboro on match days.

They’re also reminding anyone who is attending the games to pack light, use common sense, and charge their phones.

In some host cities in New Jersey and Texas, Waltham-based robotics company Boston Dynamics will be helping with security measures, deploying their robot dog Spot to help at the matches in New Jersey and Texas.

They said Spot will be used as a walking security camera and will investigate anything that may be unsafe for humans to go near.

Spot will be out in New Jersey on Saturday to patrol the match between Brazil and Morocco.

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