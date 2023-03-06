Boston Dynamics robot dogs took the runway during a Paris fashion show on Friday.

The local engineering company partnered with French fashion designer Coperni to put on the futuristic performance.

The robot dogs, each named “Spot,” strutted around the stage and interacted with the models.

Spot isn’t just a model. The robot can also open doors, climb stairs, break it down on the dance floor, and much more.

Boston Dynamics has been developing and promoting Spot for years. The robot officially went on the market in June 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)