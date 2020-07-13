Boston enters Phase 3 of state’s reopening plan as gyms, museums welcome back guests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gyms, museums and other establishments got the green light to reopen in Boston on Monday, one week after most of the rest of Massachusetts entered Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

This marks another big step for business owners like Cam Andrews of Title Boxing Gym on Newbury Street, who have been eager to reopen.

“We’re ready to go,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming but we’re ready to go.”

Gym owners will have capacity restrictions, as well as mask and spacing requirements, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Andrews says he even went one step further to help ensure the safety of his guests.

“We’ve had to completely change the entire air system,” he said. “We changed all the air filters, installed new filters.”

Phase 3 also includes some of the city’s museums and cultural attractions.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, New England Aquarium, and Institute of Contemporary Art will reopen this week.

The Children’s Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts will either have restricted or delayed openings.

Movie theaters and historical sites are also allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Some people in the city are not sure if they are ready to visit their reopened establishments.

“I think as long as people wear their masks and sanitize their hands, we should be okay,” Boston resident Nadia Hassouna said.

Another resident, Marc D’Amico, added, “I feel like once the stuff starts to reopen, just like everywhere else in the country, there will be a surge in Boston and they’ll have to pull it back.”

Libraries will remain closed for browsing in Boston but card holders can still order books for pickup.

The city is also limiting attendance at outdoor gatherings to 50 people, while the state limit is 100.

Somerville officials announced Friday it would delay Phase 3 until July 20.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he’s still concerned about transmission of the disease in indoor spaces in the state’s most densely populated city.

