Boston fire crews investigating source of unknown petroleum leak in Neponset River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are investigating the source of a hazardous materials leak that is flowing into the Neponset River.

A level two response was dispatched to a water outfall near 90 River St. in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon where an unknown petroleum product was discovered leaking into the stream.

Crews are working to contain the leak.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental protection is also on the scene.

A level 2 response at 90 River St . A unknown petroleum product is leaking from the water outfall into the Neponset River. We are investigating the source of the leak and working on containment . Mass DEP is on scene. pic.twitter.com/5OE89raRN2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 10, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)