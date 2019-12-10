Boston fire crews investigating source of unknown petroleum leak in Neponset River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are investigating the source of a hazardous materials leak that is flowing into the Neponset River.
A level two response was dispatched to a water outfall near 90 River St. in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon where an unknown petroleum product was discovered leaking into the stream.
Crews are working to contain the leak.
Massachusetts Department of Environmental protection is also on the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
