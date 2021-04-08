Boston fire crews use Jaws of Life to remove 3 people from mangled car after crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove three people from a mangled car following a violent crash in the city on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Gallivan Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. found the significantly damaged car and three people trapped inside, according to the Boston Fire Department.

They were able to remove the victims and all three were transported to area hospitals by Boston EMS.

No additional information has been released.

At approximately 10:45 companies were able to safely extricate 3 people from a car accident at 76 Gallivan Blvd using the Jaws of Life. All occupants transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/RiKzRQnxpi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 8, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)