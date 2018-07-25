Boston Fire Department brings ‘Christmas in July’ to kids at Shriner’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department made sure Santa came all the way from the North Pole Wednesday to celebrate Christmas in July with children at Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Put on by the Boston Fire Department’s Burn Foundation, the 16th annual Chrismas in July event brought Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves to the city.

“We come down from the North Pole twice a year. We come down at Christmas time and we come down in July,” Santa said. “These kids are going through some tough times so we just think they deserve Christmas twice a year … I actually had a little girl who was very concerned Santa wouldn’t bring the elves because it’s the offseason, and I said, ‘Santa makes it happen.'”

Santa, Mrs. Clause, and the elves visited patients at Shriner’s throughout the day.

“The smiles don’t come often or easily to these patients,” said Steve Turley, director of the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation. “And if we’re able to do that, the firefighters and the staff here get a big relief.”

