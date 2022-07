The Boston Fire Department is investigating after a 2-alarm fire displaced four individuals and a dog in Jamaica Plains on Friday evening, the department announced.

According to a series of tweets from the Boston Fire Department, the blaze was quickly extinguished on all three floors of the building on Mendon Street.

Fire is knocked down & there is a 1&1 detail to make sure hotspots are out. BFD-FIU are investigating the cause of fire in the 2 family home that have 4 people & a dog displaced. No injuries reported Thank you to ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ & ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ for making rehab easier pic.twitter.com/TQti12XNt3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 1, 2022

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.