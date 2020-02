BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department has welcomed a furry friend to their firehouse.

Ladder 25 in West Roxbury adopted Jake earlier this month after he was found as a stray in Dorchester.

Boston Animal Control says Jake has adjusted “beautifully” to his new life as a firehouse cat.

