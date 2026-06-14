BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital and eight people have been displaced after an early morning fire burned two homes in South Boston on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in the rear of a three-story home on East Third Street around 3 a.m. ordered a second alarm when they noticed it was spreading to an adjacent home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The firefighter was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The eight people who have been displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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