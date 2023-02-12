BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish a fire on Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning that left 12 residents displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies were able to quickly knockdown the fire ,& stop it from spreading at this 6 family duplex at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 this morning .There were no injuries, 12 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing,the cause is under investigation . pic.twitter.com/5Bqx4GEDqW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2023

