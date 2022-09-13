BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston were able to put out flames that burned through multiple storefronts in Allston Tuesday night.

Boston Fire said they were called to a business block in the area of 180 Brighton Ave. around 9 p.m., where crews found flames spreading within the structure.

Several companies spent the evening chasing the fire through a number of businesses, including at least two restaurants and a Bank of America location.

Officials did not report any injuries as crews continued to work at 10 p.m.

Boston Fire added that the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

