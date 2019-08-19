Boston firefighters rescue unconscious man as blaze rips through triple-decker

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was rescued from a triple-decker in Dorchester on Monday morning as a two-alarm blaze tore through the multi-family home, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 83 Homes Ave. around 6:30 a.m. could see fire shooting from the third floor of the three-story home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

An unconscious man who was trapped on the third floor was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

“We rescued one person who was found on the third floor and brought out by our members,” Boston Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Tully explained.

The raging fire burned for about 30 minutes. Four people were displaced.

“We thought everyone was out and the fire started to become more, more, and more,” Abdi Abubaker told 7NEWS. “I was worried that it was going to explode.”

Marlon Fig says her cat was also rescued from a second-floor apartment.

“I asked them to please go back and look for my cat,” she said. “They were very nice to go back in and find her.”

Fire officials estimate the blaze caused $400,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

