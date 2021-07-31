BOSTON (WHDH) - In two weeks, a Boston fitness studio will require all guests to be vaccinated in an effort to create a safer exercise space.

Row Republic in the North End will require vaccinations starting Aug. 9. Owner Joey Tagliente said he wanted to give unvaccinated members time to get the shot, and hoped other studios would also require vaccinations.

“I think we’re the first to actually require it and mandate it and quite frankly I don’t think we’ll be the last. I hope this gets more people going and over the line,” Tagliente said. “It’s really important for our customers at all times to know that this is the safest, cleanest place you can be and by guaranteeing vaccination we know that that’s the case.”

Regulars said they were glad the studio was requiring vaccines.

“You have to commend the ownership here for taking this first step. sometimes the first step is the hardest one,” said member Barry Garrett. “Let’s hope that this is the step that everyone else sees and everyone else follows in suit.”

And member Maude Gorman said she just signed up because of the new measure.

“I actually chose this gym because of their new policy about the vaccination. very transparent about it online, and it was encouraging for me as an athlete to be somewhere that I feel safe and can thrive in the environment,” Gorman said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)