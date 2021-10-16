BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission on Saturday confirmed a single case of human leptospirosis, a bacterial disease primarily spread by the urine of infected animals such as rodents.

BPHC has issued a clinical advisory to Boston healthcare providers to assist in recognizing clinical symptoms of the disease and to report suspected cases, according to an official statement.

The disease can cause a wide range of symptoms including high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice, red eyes, and abdominal pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say the risk for exposure to leptospirosis is heightened in unsheltered living conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.

