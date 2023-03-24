Boston officials say there are promising signs that COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the city.

The Boston Public Health Commission says there’s been a 20 percent decrease in new cases.

The commission also says the number of COVID-19 particles in the wastewater has dropped 42 percent over the past two weeks.

This news comes as President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was blocked by a federal appeals court.

The court ruled the president does not have the authority to require employees to be vaccinated, reversing the 2021 executive order requiring that all executive branch employees get a vaccine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)