Boston holds memorial for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Speakers at a memorial service in Boston for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor said residents need to fight institutional and systemic racism that led to their deaths and the deaths of others.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck, Taylor was shot to death by police raiding her home and two white men have been charged with killing Arbery after he jogged through their neighborhood.

Following a funeral procession with three empty hearses, Pastor Brandon Thomas Crowley of Myrtle Baptist Church described the “agony” of living with racism.

‘Today we’ve gathered to weep and mourn, yearning as a people for justice and equality, while also grieving the deaths of black lives and all persons of color who are enduring the continual agony of being black in America.’

