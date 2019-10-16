Boston home to most photographed street in United States

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is home to the most photographed street in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.

The travel and restaurant website has crowned Acorn Street as the top destination to capture the perfect Instagram photo that everyone seems to be searching for.

The street is so popular among professional photographers and Instagrammers that the Acorn Street Association takes appointments to shoot on the private way in Beacon Hill.

One review on Acorn Street’s TripAdvisor page read, “Whilst sightseeing Boston we spotted this little street. So quiet, unlike a lot of tourist spots, and quaint so it made for the perfect photo backdrop!”

Another review urged photo seekers to get to Acorn Street before 9 a.m. to avoid “competing with scores of other people trying to get the perfect shot.”

Visiting Acorn Street is ranked 52nd out of 387 on the website’s “Things to Do in Boston” list.

