Boston honors veterans with Iwo Jima Day service at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston came together to commemorate Iwo Jima Day at the State House on Tuesday.

A special service honored those who fought in the World War II battle, including several marines.

They say they appreciate the recognition but that Iwo Jima Day is more about remembering the thousands who were killed serving our country.

“I look at it as not honoring me but keeping alive the memory of the kids who died there,” Larry Kirby, who fought in Iwo Jima, said. “I despair that people might forget the bravery and courage of young boys at Iwo Jima. This helps to keep that alive.”

Governor Charlie Baker, who was also at the ceremony, said we could all learn a lesson from the veterans’ sense of humility and patriotism.

