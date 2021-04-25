Boston K-8 students returning to school Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston students in grades kindergarten through 8th will return to school full time on Monday.

While most cities brought students back to classrooms earlier in April, Boston and other districts were granted a waiver to delay state-mandated in-person learning.

Officials said they needed the waiver to safely prepare school buildings and to get teachers and staff vaccinated.

